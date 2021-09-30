Advertisement

JMU Football Opponent Report: New Hampshire

The James Madison football team is preparing to visit New Hampshire in week five of the 2021...
The James Madison football team is preparing to visit New Hampshire in week five of the 2021 season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to visit New Hampshire in week five of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - New Hampshire

2021 Record: 3-1 Overall (2-0 CAA)

Head Coach: Sean McDonnell (22nd Season - 157-97 Overall)

Player to Watch: Gunner Gibson (DE) - 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season

Last Meeting: JMU won, 54-16, in Harrisonburg during the 2019 season

-New Hampshire is ranked No. 25 STATS Perform FCS Top 25

-JMU has lost three of its last four road games against New Hampshire

