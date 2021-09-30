HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to visit New Hampshire in week five of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - New Hampshire

2021 Record: 3-1 Overall (2-0 CAA)

Head Coach: Sean McDonnell (22nd Season - 157-97 Overall)

Player to Watch: Gunner Gibson (DE) - 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season

Last Meeting: JMU won, 54-16, in Harrisonburg during the 2019 season

-New Hampshire is ranked No. 25 STATS Perform FCS Top 25

-JMU has lost three of its last four road games against New Hampshire

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.