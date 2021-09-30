Advertisement

Scheduled repair left ACC inmates without water Wednesday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Inmates at Augusta Correctional Center were left without water for some time Wednesday for a scheduled water repair.

An ACC spokesperson says offenders got water pouches, a bagged dinner and ice.

Online records show a contract was awarded for a contractor to fix a broken pipe.

The spokesperson adds that the water at Augusta was back on by 10 p.m. Wednesday night and that the inmates were made aware several days ahead of time that the water would be shut off for a few hours for a scheduled repair.

