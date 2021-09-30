Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

Latest News

Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru...
WVa health centers receiving more than $18M in federal funds
Mounting public pressure has prompted Facebook to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of...
Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Lifting straps surround the Lee statue as crews remove one of the country's largest remaining...
Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown