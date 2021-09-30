WVa health centers receiving more than $18M in federal funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than $18 million will go to 27 West Virginia health centers to strengthen health care infrastructure and assist health care in medically underserved communities.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the American Rescue plan.

Manchin said in a news release Wednesday the funding will be used to support expansion and renovation projects and support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.

The awards range from about $511,000 to about $1.3 million.

