Advertisement

WVa health centers receiving more than $18M in federal funds

Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru...
Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms.(Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than $18 million will go to 27 West Virginia health centers to strengthen health care infrastructure and assist health care in medically underserved communities.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the American Rescue plan.

Manchin said in a news release Wednesday the funding will be used to support expansion and renovation projects and support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.

The awards range from about $511,000 to about $1.3 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

Latest News

Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention
According to VDH, vaccine rates saw a small boost as COVID-19 cases started to increase. (VDH)
COVID-19 cases to continue increasing locally
Dog getting a check up at the Animal Health Care Center.
Flu reported among some dogs across the country, none locally
Penicillin pills
UVA doctor: penicillin allergy not as common as you may think