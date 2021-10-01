Foliage Report- October 1st

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s no secret, the foliage is very delayed this year. This is thanks to a warm September. The first cold front with a good cool snap didn’t even arrive until September 22nd. Typically this time of the year we’d be seeing peak and near peak colors at elevations above 4,000′ in West Virginia. Right now, the colors are really just starting. Our estimates have the color about 10-12 days behind schedule.

Rick Atkins sent me this memory from last year- on this date. Photo on the right was taken 2 days ago.

This is one of the first places to peak and it's easily going to be next week. Prob 6-8th ish I'm thinking

Oh this is Spruce Knob. Elevation 4,862

Beautiful drive. pic.twitter.com/gdl36mirAK — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 30, 2021

**Did you know there are several ski resorts that have scenic chairlifts? There is information and links at the bottom of this article. **

The good news is that with the current weather we’ve had since September 22nd and the forecast ahead, this is perfect for the leaf change; in addition to the natural process due to less daylight as we continue through October. You want nice sunny days, cool crisp nights. Limited frost and some rain but not too much rain. The battle this year will be the persistent drought that the area has been experiencing over the last several months. The problem is trees are stressed from the drought, and we’ve already had early leaf drop.

Here’s a look at average peak dates for our West Virginia locations, the Alleghenies, and the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. (Map credit: Evan Fisher)

A look at average peak foliage dates (Evan Fisher)

Dolly Sods

Dolly Sods wilderness is a very unique place. It feels like you are in a completely different world. All over this area you will see the one sided spruce trees, barren on the northwest side due to the strong prevailing northwest wind.

Elevation ranges from 2,500′- 4,700′ and it’s almost always windy. Thisi s a beautiful place with fiery red blueberry bushes scattered along the rocks. You can see great foliage along the lower ridges below this high plateau.

Bear Rocks Preserve (Larry Brown)

Bear Rocks preserve is an easy place to get to. There are numerous trails in this area but this is very accessible and not a hard walk. Just beware that there are a lot of rocks. This will be a great place to visit early on as we wait for the foliage to turn. Plus this Saturday, October 2nd the wind will be very light. Sunday you will be fighting off more clouds, it will be cooler and there will be a stronger breeze.

AREAS FIRST TO TURN

Western Maryland: We’re starting to see early color across western Maryland (Deep Creek Lake, Swallow Falls State Park).

The Alleghenies: Tucker County West Virginia and the Canaan Valley. Thomas and Davis are quaint tourist towns. You will not be disappointed by going to Blackwater Falls State park. There are long hikes but also some easier trails. It’s a good mix for everyone and the views are stunning. My top pick is Lindy Point. Peak this year won’t be until at least the 2nd weekend in October, possibly even as late as October 15th.

Spruce Knob is always first to turn at an elevation of nearly 5,000′ and it’s the tallest point in West Virginia. You don’t have to be an experienced hiker to reach the summit. You can drive to the top and walk to the lookout platform. Make sure you take a drive by Spruce Knob lake also.

Highland County: The beautiful Virginia Allegheny Highlands. This area tends to peak during the first week of October but color this year has barely even started. The photo comparison below is from Highland County.

Okay here's our foliage comparison.

I'm estimating we are at least 10-14 days behind.

Trees are BARELY starting to turn at highest elevations >4,000'.

Foliage report will start Friday though! May have to run it into November 🤣@WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/DEuUUVJK73 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 29, 2021

VIRGINIA

West Virginia is always first to turn in our area, even despite elevations above 4,000′ in Virginia like Elliot Knob, Reddish Knob and the highest points of Skyline Drive. Just for reference the Blue Ridge and Skyline Drive typically don’t peak until around the 3rd week of October and the lower ridges of the Valley around the last week of October.

OTHER WAYS TO VIEW THE SCENERY

There’s no better way to see the beautiful foliage than a scenic chair lift. Several regional ski resorts offer this. Just be sure to check time and days offered.

West Virginia offers several route options on the scenic train. Keep in mind these do book quickly in advance and there are not many options left for this year. However this might be something to plan for next fall.

NORTH CAROLINA

One of my personal favorite fall foliage spots outside of our area is along the Blue Ridge mountains of Western North Carolina. Grandfather Mountain is one of my favorite places to hike and visit. Here’s a map of estimated peak foliage dates for parts of western North Carolina.

Next up on the fall foliage virtual tour is the High Country of Western NC. Leaf color will peak first in places like Roan, Beech, and Grandfather Mtn, before spreading down into the valleys by mid-month #fallfoliage pic.twitter.com/HuRGuGAAnS — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 6, 2021

The foliage report will be updated every Friday during the month of October and will air on the News at 5 on Fridays.

