International public art festival comes to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An international public art festival has made its way to the Valley, and you can see it this weekend.

‘Terrain Biennial’ originated in Illinois when artist Sabina Ott invited artists to display their work in her front yard.

Artist Drea Howenstein recently moved from Chicago to Staunton and wanted to see the project brought to life in the Queen City.

The idea for the project this year is to show community through art.

Over 15 local artists are involved in projects at four sites in Staunton, Jones Garden, the park at habitat for humanity, Staunton Innovation Hub, and the last project is on Howenstein’s front lawn.

Sarah Jones is the lead artist at the Jones Garden location.

“We decided to go with sort of a quilt-like theme to kind of represent the history of quilting and what it represents is how people come together and put things together and it becomes something beautiful,” Jones said. “It is sort of very representative of the garden here and what people have done. How they’ve come together and really helped contribute and make this what it is.”

Artist Diana Black also had a hand in the project at the garden.

“I believe that art is part of building community and that the more ways we have to express ourselves, the more means we have of finding common ground,” Black said.

You can visit the four sites Saturday afternoon.

For more information on the projects, you can visit the Staunton Outside Arts Facebook page.

