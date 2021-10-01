Advertisement

More than $2 million spent on removal of Robert E. Lee statue

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Jasmine Turner
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the removal of the 21-foot Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, The Department of General Services says removal cost The Commonwealth more than $2 million and counting.

Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces

Through an open records request to the Department of General Services, a breakdown of expenses was provided to NBC12.

Removal Expenses for Robert E. Lee statue
Removal Expenses for Robert E. Lee statue(Virginia Department of General Services)

The largest cost, more than $1 million, went to Team Henry Enterprises, a contracting firm based out of Newport News.

The day after the statue was removed, Virginia State University wrote on social media, “a year after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal of Confederate statues, two VSU Alumni were contracted to facilitate the construction and security of the Robert E. Lee statue removal.” Going on to say. “The Henry family business, comprised of HBCU alumnus Devon Henry & VSU Alumnus Rodney Henry, ‘06, was contracted as the black-owned construction company.”

Other costs include law enforcement, fencing, street signs and road closures, supplied, food and water, and overtime for DGS employees. Nearly $400,00 of the expenses going to Virginia State Police for what is labeled as ‘services.”

The new time capsule cost $5,750.00 with Richmond Sculptor Paul Dipasquale listed as the vendor. Dipasquale, known for the Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Ave. worked alongside Tom Chenoweth. The capsule included items such as an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a Black Lives Matter sticker and a photograph of a Black ballerina with her fist raised near the Lee statue and the cover of National Geographic as George Floyd’s photo was projected onto the Lee Statue.

New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

The Department of General Services says the costs in the spreadsheet reflect what was approved for payment. The current total cost of $2,170,758.62, could end up being more.

“DGS is providing a spreadsheet that shows all costs that have been approved for payment,” DGS Director of Communications, Dena Porter explained. “Please note we have not received final approved invoices from all vendors or partners at this time.”

