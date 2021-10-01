New Bedford County cannabis grow store already considering expansion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the new cannabis grow store in Bedford County say they’re already thinking about expanding. Melissa and Kendall Witt say their store inventory has grown by 20% since opening Peaks View Hydro one month ago.

The store mainly carries products geared toward cannabis growers, but does not sell marijuana plants or seeds. The owners say many people who come into the store are curious about their products, and the community has been supportive of their business.

“We have had an overwhelming amount of people that have just been really interested in it, checking the store out. We just have people that are curious as to what’s going on. It’s just educating them, what we have, what we’re about,” explains Melissa Witt, one of the store owners.

She added they are already considering opening a second location, but are still in the early planning stages.

The couple decided to open the store after Governor Northam legalized the personal use of marijuana earlier this year.

The business is at 2767 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. Forest, VA 24551.

