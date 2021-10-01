Advertisement

Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of the gun that was used by the teen accused of shooting Lucia Bremer has been charged.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said Richard M. Pierce has been charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the firearm that was involved in the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.

Pierce appeared in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Sept. 30. He is expected to be back in court on Nov. 1.

Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder

On Friday, March 26, around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found a teenage girl shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

With permission from the family, Henrico County Public Schools identified the victim as Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

The boy was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in court on March 29 and has been held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

More charges against teen accused of murdering Henrico teen, including threatening to shoot up school

Following a status hearing on Aug. 2, Taylor announced three more charges have been filed against the 14-year-old suspect, two of them involving a second victim.

There is still no information to suggest the suspect knew the two victims, according to Taylor. The motive also has not been released since it’s still a juvenile case.

The Commonwealth has submitted papers to charge the suspect as an adult, and a hearing is set for Nov. 22.

