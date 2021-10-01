Part of Route 262 in Staunton to be closed Friday night through Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Part of Route 262 in Staunton will be closed starting Friday at 8 p.m., from Spring Hill Rd. to Lee Hwy. for sinkhole repairs. VDOT says this project could take anywhere from a couple hours to a couple days.

“We’re hoping to have it open later in the afternoon on Saturday. It really depends how deep the hole is,” Sandy Myers, Communications Manager for VDOT’s Staunton District, said.

She adds that we won’t know how deep the hole is until crews start digging.

“If we find out that the entire sinkhole actually goes underneath the road surface, then we would have to really take away all the asphalt and fill up the hole,” Myers said.

She says sinkholes are actually very common throughout the Valley due to karst terrain, which is porous, but they typically go unnoticed unless they are under a road.

“A sinkhole can form when we have a lot of dry weather and it can form when there’s a lot of wet weather,” Myers said.

The sinkhole on the bypass is patched up right now to even out the road, but it could be very dangerous if left that way.

“A sinkhole can open up any time and depending how big that hole is, you could have an actual major hole in in a roadway,” Myers said.

There are plenty of detours that VDOT has mapped out that you can take if you are headed this way.

For northbound Route 262 traffic, turn left onto Route 613 north to the fork in the road and then take Route 626 (Berry Farm Road). Follow detour signs and turn right onto Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road). Continue to follow detour signs and turn right onto Route 11 to Route 262.

For southbound Route 262 traffic, at Route 11 turn right from Route 262 onto Route 11 north. Follow detour signs and turn left onto Route 612. Continue to follow detour signs and turn left onto Route 626 and then to Route 613 south. Follow Route 613 south to Route 262.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.