Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Emilee Weakley

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emilee Weakley is an exceptional senior at Luray High School.

On the basketball court, Weakley has scored over 1,700 points. She helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2021 Class 2A State Championship title and was named the Virginia 2A Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Weakley shared her gratitude for her family and friends who have supported her athletic career.

“I’ve had so many people invest in my life. Everybody has spent a lot of time with me so I can be where I am today,” Weakley said.

As one of the best players in Virginia, Weakley stands out on almost every court. However, head coach Joe Lucas revealed that Weakley is more focused on leading her teammates.

“All of the individual accomplishments are not important to her. She wants to win the state championship, she wants to be known as a great teammate... she wants to be the best and that trickles down to all of her teammates,” Lucas added.

Weakley is also a stellar student, posting a 4.3 GPA while investing in numerous community service projects.

“I’ve seen her develop from a little girl into a tenacious, strong athlete and a leader in our building,” said Principal Nicky Clark.

Weakley’s performance in the classroom and on the court has attracted offers from the highest level in college basketball.

“She’s just scratching the surface of the player she is going to be,” said Lucas.

The local community will continue to follow Weakley as she selects a college program to continue her career on and off the basketball court.

