Sentara RMH offers free drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As part of their commitment to keep the community safe, Sentara RMH Medical Center staff will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic this Saturday, October 2, according to a press release.

This year, as part of Sentara Healthcare’s effort to increase community access to free preventative care, there will be 17 drive-thru flu clinics throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

Staff will administer 300 flu shots on the Sentara RMH campus, and more than 7,500 flu vaccines in one day throughout all locations. The drive-thru flu clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until all shots are given. No appointment is needed.

Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last, Sentara RMH officials say. Anyone 18 years and older can receive a free flu shot without leaving their car. The event is rain or shine, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times.

A mask is required in order to get a flu shot. Only the standard flu dose vaccine will be offered. Officials with Sentara say it is crucial to get the flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sentara RMH recommends getting your flu shot early this year, ideally during the month of October. Flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19, and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve health care resources.

Only the flu vaccine will be available at Sentara’s drive-thru flu shot clinics. However, Sentara encourages community members in need of a COVID-19 vaccine to visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.