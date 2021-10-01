Advertisement

Shenandoah Automotive Service Center gets ready for Free Oil Change Day

By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Shenandoah Automotive Service Care in Harrisonburg is getting ready for its fifth annual Free Oil-Change Day.

It’s happening on October 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breast cancer survivors and those still fighting can come to the repair shop for a free oil change.

“We’ll shut down basically all other services for the whole entire day. And we do free oil changes. We do wiper blades and you know just good check overs on vehicles,” owner Steven Faught explained.

Faught says after watching a close friend go through the disease, he realized giving them some help with the simple things can make all the difference.

“It gets hectic with doctor’s appointments visits, then you don’t feel good because you have done chemo or radiation. Having all these local places come together and just show care and support, I think is just as much of a big thing as the oil change itself,” Faught explained.

Those interested should give the shop a call as soon as possible to make an appointment. Faught says spots are filling up quickly.

Faught says there will be refreshments and raffles so even if you don’t need an oil change, everyone is welcome to stop by and say hello.

They will also be accepting donations to support the Hahn Cancer Center at Sentara RMH.

For more information on Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Governor Northam announces Italian cured meats producer to establish first U.S. operation in Virginia
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help

Latest News

Merck is seeking approval for their new COVID-19 medication. (WHSV File)
Pill used to treat COVID-19 ideal for moderate cases; would likely cut down on “long haul syndrome”
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Monday, the division’s school board is expected to farm out meal service to the tune of $12.9...
Richmond Public Schools set to overhaul school meals with $12.9 million contract
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st