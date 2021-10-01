Shenandoah Automotive Service Center gets ready for Free Oil Change Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Shenandoah Automotive Service Care in Harrisonburg is getting ready for its fifth annual Free Oil-Change Day.

It’s happening on October 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breast cancer survivors and those still fighting can come to the repair shop for a free oil change.

“We’ll shut down basically all other services for the whole entire day. And we do free oil changes. We do wiper blades and you know just good check overs on vehicles,” owner Steven Faught explained.

Faught says after watching a close friend go through the disease, he realized giving them some help with the simple things can make all the difference.

“It gets hectic with doctor’s appointments visits, then you don’t feel good because you have done chemo or radiation. Having all these local places come together and just show care and support, I think is just as much of a big thing as the oil change itself,” Faught explained.

Those interested should give the shop a call as soon as possible to make an appointment. Faught says spots are filling up quickly.

Faught says there will be refreshments and raffles so even if you don’t need an oil change, everyone is welcome to stop by and say hello.

They will also be accepting donations to support the Hahn Cancer Center at Sentara RMH.

For more information on Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.