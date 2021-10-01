Advertisement

Sin Barreras reporting 245% increase in calls from community needing assistance

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based nonprofit working to help the Latinx community says they’re receiving more calls for assistance.

Sin Barreras primarily works with Spanish-speaking migrant workers in central Virginia who need assistance. Many are essential workers who have faced or continue to face financial or health issues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit says its call volume increased by 245% between 2019 and 2020, and has only decreased slightly this year.

“Our call volume, I don’t expect it to go down. The need for what we do is great and we haven’t met it yet. We’re doing everything we can, but we’re still a small organization with limited resources,” Executive Director Edgar Lara said.

Sin Barreras says it is in need of Spanish-speaking volunteers, as well as donations, to meet the demand.

