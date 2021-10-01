Advertisement

Vehicle crash takes down utility lines in Rockingham County

All northbound and southbound lanes of Route 11 closed in the area
A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down...
A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down several utility lines(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) -

A vehicle crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Route 11 in Rockingham County. It brought down several utility lines in the vicinity of Northwood Lane. This is near Bar-B-Q Ranch and the Pilot Travel Center.

According to VDOT, all north lanes are closed. All south lanes are also closed.

Rockingham County Public Schools sent an alert to parents:

“Bus Schedules for CRE, MMS, and SHS will be affected in the North Valley Pike Area due to the Traffic Crash on Route 11. Please be watching for a bus.”

WHSV has a reporter on the scene. We’ll bring you updates as information becomes available.

