Businesses look forward to the return of Dayton Days Saturday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 41st annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration is Saturday, Oct. 2.

The celebration was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and many businesses say they are eager to have the celebration back.

Jody Meyerhoeffer, owner of Triangle Emporium on Main Street in Dayton, had a hand in planning the very first Dayton Days.

“I’ve seen it from small, one block with a wagon with a few country music, bluegrass people and a few food booths and arts and crafts people,” Meyerhoeffer said.

In the last few years, the event has brought tens of thousands of people to Main and College Streets.

“It looks like New York City. It is wall-to-wall from the whole way down Main street. The whole way up College street. Vendors on both sides,” owner of Dayton Tavern Diane Roll said. “It’s kind of amazing that a town of 1500 people can draw the crowd that probably will be here.”

Roll said she looks forward to seeing everyone back.

“There’s a lot of people who have left the area and they come back specifically for Dayton Days to see the people that they grew up with. There are vendors that I’ve talked to every year. They’re in their same spot. They’ve been there for like 20, 30 years,” Roll said.

For some vendors, Dayton Days is one of their busiest days of the year.

“It’s the biggest one that we go to people-wise. It’s the biggest event that we go to,” Michael Alger with Brokedown BBQ, one of the vendors, said.

Many businesses felt the impact of not having the celebration last year.

“You just kind of have to step it up in other ways like selling online and kinda changing how you run your business,” Kim Nieder with 2 little birdies, another vendor, said.

Meyerhoeffer said he is excited for people to come to the event, but also hopes they will keep coming back.

“Sometimes they see the town and the opportunities to shop here. They’ll come back in the weeks to follow or months to follow,” Meyerhoeffer said.

There will be arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, live music, and more on Saturday.

“We’re so excited to welcome visitors into Dayton and to show off our cute, little, quaint town,” Meggie Roche, economic development coordinator for the town, said.

The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

Roche said everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines. She said masks are required on the shuttle buses and with the large crowd, face masks are encouraged especially for those who are not vaccinated.

