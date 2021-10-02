Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU rallies for road win at No. 25 New Hampshire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 25 New Hampshire, 23-21, Saturday evening in Durham, New Hampshire.

More from Curt Cignetti postgame:



"We overcame ourselves but I do credit New Hampshire with a terrific effort." pic.twitter.com/gj7NYKELWv — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 2, 2021

The Dukes dominated the game on the stat sheet. JMU outgained UNH, 432-162, in total yards while posting 28 first downs compared to just 11 for the Wildcats. However, New Hampshire forced the Dukes to commit three turnovers and two of them were turned directly into points for UNH through a pair of defensive touchdowns. Noah Palm returned a fumble 92 yards for a TD in the second quarter while Randall Harris had a pick-six on the Dukes’ first offensive play of the second half.

“Textbook win, just how you drew it up.” #JMU head coach Curt Cignetti opens his postgame presser with a sarcastic comment about the #Dukes win over UNH — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 2, 2021

James Madison trailed, 21-17, in the fourth quarter but reclaimed the lead when quarterback Cole Johnson connected with Kris Thornton for a 30-yard touchdown on 3rd & 11 with 8:20 remaining in the game. With the Dukes leading, 23-21, UNH had a chance to drive for the game-winning score but JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey picked off a Bret Edwards pass. JMU was able to run out the clock and secure the victory.

"I just made a play, really. I don't know. I wasn't thinking too much."



Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey on his game-sealing interception for @JMUFootball: https://t.co/C6uSRzzJKO pic.twitter.com/NE0hvZHrQo — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 2, 2021

Here's the longer, video version of this quote by #JMU head coach Curt Cignetti: https://t.co/6SpGVUzixE pic.twitter.com/0H2x4qXbiO — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 2, 2021

Johnson had a career-high 33 completions on 44 attempts while throwing for 273 yards and three touchdowns to go along with an interception and fumble lost. Thornton hauled in a career-high 12 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns while losing a fumble on the Palm TD in the second quarter. Linebacker Kelvin Azanama led JMU in tackles with nine. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese played for the first time this season after dealing with a hamstring injury. The CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year registered six carries for 21 yards.

"That's a fast guy right there. That's a speedster right there."



Percy Agyei-Obese talking about his teammate Kris Thornton. Thornton had a career-high 12 catches for 112 yards and 2 TDs in the @JMUFootball win: pic.twitter.com/rz1oMHcLI9 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 2, 2021

James Madison improves to 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host No. 12 Villanova for a 2 p.m. kickoff next Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

