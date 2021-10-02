Iraq War Medal of Honor recipient speaks virtually at Association of the United States Army outreach event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter of the Association of the United States Army hosts outreach events for the military and the community. On Saturday, AUSA had a very special guest speak virtually at Hotel Roanoke.

Staff Sergeant, David G. Bellavia, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroics in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004. Bellavia was initially going to be at the event in-person, but tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The event had a few speeches showing those in attendance who AUSA is, and also some of its outreach programs. Following the Presentation and Retirement of the Colors by the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Keydets Color Guard, the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, a heartfelt video was shown of Staff Sgt. Bellavia. Following the video, he was right there on the screen.

Staff Sgt. Bellavia spoke a lot about his time in and out of the U.S. Army, mainly on how being in the Army had shaped who he is today. For the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter of the AUSA, it meant a lot to them to be able to provide this to all those in attendance.

“We wanted to reach out to the community at large. Not just those who have served in the military but those that might serve in the future and just the general population. The Association of the U.S. Army exists to be the voice for the Army both at the national level and at the local level,” said Col. (R) John Miller, the President of the ABRC of the AUSA.

AUSA hopes to continue growing and providing outreach events to the community, for more information on it, you can find its website here.

