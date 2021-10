ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Volunteer Fire Company and Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company responded to a crash Friday on E. Point Rd. in Elkton.

When crews got there, two vehicles were engulfed in flames.

One person was flown to UVA Medical Center for their injuries.

