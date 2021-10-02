Advertisement

Sydney Walton, one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, dies at 102

Sydney Walton
Sydney Walton(Judy Walton)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Walton, who was one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, died at the age of 102.

Walton, who was from San Diego, was on a national No Regrets Tour visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors. The tour, which started in April of 2018, raised awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII veterans.

Gov. Northam met with one of the last remaining WW2 veterans.
Gov. Northam met with one of the last remaining WW2 veterans.(NBC12)

Walton met with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam back in November 2020.

Gov. Northam meets one of America’s last World War II veterans

“My father was a living piece of history, reminding us not to forget the price of our freedoms today,” Paul Walton, son of Sydney Walton said. “He inspired tremendous appreciation for all veterans.”

Walton had 10 more states to go. On Sept. 28, 2021, Walton visited Oklahoma and met Gov. Kevin Stitt. Oklahoma was the 40th state he visited.

Walton was born on February 11, 1919, in New York City. He passed away peacefully at 7:04 a.m. on Oct. 2 in Santa Monica, California surrounded by family.

Walton’s funeral services will be held in San Diego.

For more information about Walton’s crusade to bring America together, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down...
Vehicle crash takes down utility lines in Rockingham County
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st
Artist Corey Tatarka painting one of two murals at Marino's Lunch in Staunton.
Marino’s Lunch in Staunton gets closer to reopening

Latest News

There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on...
Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday
With flu season right around the corner Sentara RMH Medical Center held its first ever drive...
Sentara RMH holds drive through flu shot clinic
On Saturday in Harrisonburg the JMU Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (C.A.S.E.)...
JMU hosts Rocktown Energy Festival in Harrisonburg
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights
The logo for the Association of the United States Army, Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter.
Iraq War Medal of Honor recipient speaks virtually at Association of the United States Army outreach event