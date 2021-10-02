Sydney Walton, one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, dies at 102

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Walton, who was one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, died at the age of 102.

Walton, who was from San Diego, was on a national No Regrets Tour visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors. The tour, which started in April of 2018, raised awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII veterans.

Gov. Northam met with one of the last remaining WW2 veterans. (NBC12)

Walton met with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam back in November 2020.

“My father was a living piece of history, reminding us not to forget the price of our freedoms today,” Paul Walton, son of Sydney Walton said. “He inspired tremendous appreciation for all veterans.”

Walton had 10 more states to go. On Sept. 28, 2021, Walton visited Oklahoma and met Gov. Kevin Stitt. Oklahoma was the 40th state he visited.

Walton was born on February 11, 1919, in New York City. He passed away peacefully at 7:04 a.m. on Oct. 2 in Santa Monica, California surrounded by family.

Walton’s funeral services will be held in San Diego.

For more information about Walton’s crusade to bring America together, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.