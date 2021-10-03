Bridgewater falls to Shenandoah

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football lost to Shenandoah University 34-27.

In the first quarter, Jackson Hendren scored a field goal to put the Eagles up 3-0. Bridgewater continued the momentum with a rushing touchdown from Matt Lawton to give the Eagles a 10-point lead.

The Eagles dominated the start of the second quarter as Demetreus Jalepes rushed 15 yards for another touchdown. Moments later, Lawton completed a 17-yard pass to senior Dylan Maclachlan, giving the Eagles a 24-0 advantage.

The Hornets started their comeback campaign with an 18-yard pass from Steven Hugney to Ethan Bigbee to put Shenandoah on the board. Steven Hugney completed a 31-yard pass to Brant Butler in the third quarter before the Hornets tied the game early in the fourth. Then Hugney completed a 13-yard pass to Brant Butler for a game-winning touchdown for the Hornets.

Bridgewater falls to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in ODAC play.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday as they host Ferrum College.

