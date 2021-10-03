Advertisement

Bridgewater falls to Shenandoah

Bridgewater 27, Shenandoah 34
Bridgewater 27, Shenandoah 34(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football lost to Shenandoah University 34-27.

In the first quarter, Jackson Hendren scored a field goal to put the Eagles up 3-0. Bridgewater continued the momentum with a rushing touchdown from Matt Lawton to give the Eagles a 10-point lead.

The Eagles dominated the start of the second quarter as Demetreus Jalepes rushed 15 yards for another touchdown. Moments later, Lawton completed a 17-yard pass to senior Dylan Maclachlan, giving the Eagles a 24-0 advantage.

The Hornets started their comeback campaign with an 18-yard pass from Steven Hugney to Ethan Bigbee to put Shenandoah on the board. Steven Hugney completed a 31-yard pass to Brant Butler in the third quarter before the Hornets tied the game early in the fourth. Then Hugney completed a 13-yard pass to Brant Butler for a game-winning touchdown for the Hornets.

Bridgewater falls to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in ODAC play.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday as they host Ferrum College.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down...
Vehicle crash takes down utility lines in Rockingham County
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st
Artist Corey Tatarka painting one of two murals at Marino's Lunch in Staunton.
Marino’s Lunch in Staunton gets closer to reopening

Latest News

Central defeated Broadway, 26-13, Saturday afternoon in Woodstock.
Central defeats Broadway in Saturday afternoon contest
The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 25 New Hampshire, 23-21, Saturday evening in...
Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU rallies for road win at No. 25 New Hampshire
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 6 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 6
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 6
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 6