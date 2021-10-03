Central defeats Broadway in Saturday afternoon contest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central defeated Broadway, 26-13, Saturday afternoon in Woodstock.

The game was pushed back from Friday to Saturday due to COVID-19 quarantine issues with the Falcons. With the win, Central improves to 4-1 overall. Broadway drops to 3-2 overall.

The Gobblers are scheduled to visit Turner Ashby next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Central’s game against Luray, scheduled for next Friday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Bulldogs. The Falcons are currently searching for a replacement opponent to play on October 8.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.