Advertisement

Central defeats Broadway in Saturday afternoon contest

Central defeated Broadway, 26-13, Saturday afternoon in Woodstock.
Central defeated Broadway, 26-13, Saturday afternoon in Woodstock.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central defeated Broadway, 26-13, Saturday afternoon in Woodstock.

The game was pushed back from Friday to Saturday due to COVID-19 quarantine issues with the Falcons. With the win, Central improves to 4-1 overall. Broadway drops to 3-2 overall.

The Gobblers are scheduled to visit Turner Ashby next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Central’s game against Luray, scheduled for next Friday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Bulldogs. The Falcons are currently searching for a replacement opponent to play on October 8.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down...
Vehicle crash takes down utility lines in Rockingham County
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st
Artist Corey Tatarka painting one of two murals at Marino's Lunch in Staunton.
Marino’s Lunch in Staunton gets closer to reopening

Latest News

Bridgewater 27, Shenandoah 34
Bridgewater falls to Shenandoah
The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated No. 25 New Hampshire, 23-21, Saturday evening in...
Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU rallies for road win at No. 25 New Hampshire
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 6 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 6
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 6
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 6