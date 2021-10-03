Advertisement

JMU hosts Rocktown Energy Festival in Harrisonburg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the JMU Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (C.A.S.E.) hosted the Rocktown Energy Festival, which provided the community with an opportunity to learn about clean energy in the valley.

The festival included booths from several local clean energy based businesses. It included workshops, speakers, educational booths and activities for children to teach people about existing and future clean energy projects in the valley.

Throughout the day, there were presentations on green building, the future of electric cars, expanding renewable energy in Harrisonburg and more environmentally friendly ways to cook and farm.

The festival showed people a number of ways they can become more environmentally friendly.

“I hope they take away the fact that it is very easy to be green, that it is so simple to get involved in clean energy, that it is within your right to be an energy advocate,” said Grace Mauro, the Communications Director for JMU’s C.A.S.E.

Among the companies and advocacy groups participating in the festival were: Appalachian Voices, Gaines Group Architects, Altenergy Solar Energy Solutions, Harrisonburg Public Works, the Jubilee Climate Farm, GiveSolar, Virginia Clean Cities, 50/25 Clean Energy for All, and the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley.

