JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 3.

JMU field hockey beats Hofstra

The James Madison field hockey team took down Hofstra 5-1.

Senior Aubrey Scott King scored the first goal of the afternoon to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. Diede Remijnse scored two goals for a total of seven goals on the season. Junior Emily Harrison and classmate Mikenna Allen scored as well to complete a dominant performance against the Pride.

The Dukes are back in action on Friday as they face Towson in Maryland.

JMU women’s soccer falls to Hofstra

JMU women’s soccer lost to Hofstra 2-1.

Amy Diop scored in the first half to put the Dukes up 1-0. However, the Pride stormed back with two goals in the second half. Ellen Halseth scored in the 61st minute to tie the game before Miri Taylor scored in the 80th minute to give the Pride a 2-1 victory over the Dukes.

JMU returns to the field on Sunday to take on Northeastern in Massachusetts.

