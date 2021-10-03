Advertisement

Pro-Life supporters gather for 33rd annual “Life Chain” in Roanoke

Pro-Life supporters gather in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon.
Pro-Life supporters gather in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Sunday afternoon, the 33rd annual “Life Chain” was held around the country, including in Roanoke. This comes a day after many pro-choice rallies were held across the country.

Pro-life supporters from the Roanoke Valley gathered at the intersection of Orange Ave. and Williamson Rd. on Sunday afternoon. Holding dozens of signs saying ““pray to end abortion,” “abortion kills children” and encouraging other options like adoption for pregnancies.

Some cars honked in support of those who were holding the signs. For the organizer of the Roanoke event, Al Bedrosian, he hopes the signs will help start a conversation among those who see them.

“There are many different views and things people are talking about and we want people to drive by and see a sign and say wow. There are also several signs out there that give you a phone number. That say hey call the Blue Ridge Women’s Center because they can help you through a pregnancy that you have.”

More than 30 people were out with their signs at the intersection from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on “Life Chain,” you can find its website here.

