Registration begins Monday for Angel Tree Program at Salvation Army Harrisonburg

Registration begins Monday, October 4 at the Salvation Army at 185 Ashby Avenue in Harrisonburg.
Angel Tree Program at Salvation Army Harrisonburg
Angel Tree Program at Salvation Army Harrisonburg
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg is holding its annual Angel Tree Program and registration begins this week.

The program provides gifts and clothing for children in need during the holiday season.

“It’s hard to imagine when a family over here just celebrates because they can afford, and another family that believes and wants to celebrate but can’t because they can’t afford. So, that’s why it is very important that every child smiles on Christmas day,” Captain Eunice Gitau with the Salvation Army said.

Gitau said the program is for children 12 years old and under and also for seniors 55 and older who are in need.

You must meet federal income qualifications to be eligible to register, and you must present documentation at registration.

You can find more information on the qualifications here and the documents required here. You can also contact the Salvation Army at 540-434-4854.



On Monday, Tuesday, and Friday registration is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday registration is from 3 to 7 p.m.

Masks are required in the Salvation Army building.

Once all of the registration is collected, Gitau said the needed items will be put on “angel tags” to be placed at retail stores in the community.

