Advertisement

Sentara RMH holds drive through flu shot clinic

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With flu season right around the corner, Sentara RMH Medical Center held its first ever drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday.

The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to noon and had gave out 300 free flu shots. The hospital said it’s expecting to see an uptick in flu cases this year after there were almost none last flu season due to COVID-19 mask mandates.

“We’re seeing a good participation today. We saw no flu last year; however, we’ve already started to see some flu B movement this year, so we’re really glad to see that people are taking this opportunity to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu,” said Becky Brubaker, an infection preventionist at Sentara RMH.

The hospital said it’s especially important to get the flu vaccine this year to limit hospitalizations and preserve medical resources during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Flu looks a lot like COVID as far as signs and symptoms go, but if we can reserve our health care beds for those who need them most by becoming vaccinated against seasonal flu, it goes a long way being a community member to help stop the spread,” said Brubaker.

As of October 1st, the hospital had 44 confirmed COVID in patients according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down...
Vehicle crash takes down utility lines in Rockingham County
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st
Artist Corey Tatarka painting one of two murals at Marino's Lunch in Staunton.
Marino’s Lunch in Staunton gets closer to reopening

Latest News

There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on...
Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday
On Saturday in Harrisonburg the JMU Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (C.A.S.E.)...
JMU hosts Rocktown Energy Festival in Harrisonburg
Sentara RMH Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
Sentara RMH Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights