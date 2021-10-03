Sentara RMH holds drive through flu shot clinic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With flu season right around the corner, Sentara RMH Medical Center held its first ever drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday.

The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to noon and had gave out 300 free flu shots. The hospital said it’s expecting to see an uptick in flu cases this year after there were almost none last flu season due to COVID-19 mask mandates.

“We’re seeing a good participation today. We saw no flu last year; however, we’ve already started to see some flu B movement this year, so we’re really glad to see that people are taking this opportunity to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu,” said Becky Brubaker, an infection preventionist at Sentara RMH.

The hospital said it’s especially important to get the flu vaccine this year to limit hospitalizations and preserve medical resources during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Flu looks a lot like COVID as far as signs and symptoms go, but if we can reserve our health care beds for those who need them most by becoming vaccinated against seasonal flu, it goes a long way being a community member to help stop the spread,” said Brubaker.

As of October 1st, the hospital had 44 confirmed COVID in patients according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

