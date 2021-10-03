Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on Saturday, including one outside of the courthouse in Staunton.

A crowd of people from across the Valley came out to show their opposition to restrictive abortion laws in Texas and Mississippi.

“I am so proud of everybody for showing up and showing out to make it known in this Valley we are fighting for the same rights that are going around this country today,” said Barbara Lee, one of the event’s organizers.

Several women spoke about abortion rights and their own experiences during the rally. They highlighted the importance of safe and affordable abortion access in the Valley.

“I see women who face decisions that are tragic decisions on a daily basis, and they should have the right to make the decisions that are best for them,” said Katie Karnes, who works at a Fetal Care center in the area. “For someone who doesn’t know them to decide what is best for their health or their child or their family is not OK”.

Those in attendance also talked about the need for abortion protecting legislation.

“I want to see Roe v. Wade stay in tact in all states in this country. I don’t want them messed with. I want them to stay just like they are,” said Tammy Kincaid, an area nurse.

Kincaid has witnessed the fight for women’s rights over the years and said she has no intentions of stopping.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of my mentors, and she worked hard for women’s rights, and until the day I die I’m going to continue to do that too,” she said.

The rally also provided women with a chance to learn more about the abortion options available to them in the area.

“Blue Ridge Abortion Fund has a table here, and we tried to get in contact with Planned Parenthood, just to let people know what they have available,” said Andrea Jackson, one of the event’s planners.

Organizers said the rally was just a starting point, and they hope to get more people involved in the fight for abortion rights.

“Get names, get people involved, organize, get people registered to vote, and then maybe we can inspire one of these ladies or young men who really have these core values to actually run and represent us,” said Andrea Jackson.

Those in attendance were also there in support of the Voting Rights Act, which is close to the heart of Barbara Lee who marched to Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when she was just 15 years old.

“King went to Washington for a reason, to restore our voting rights, and in 2013 we lost that to the Supreme Court and today at the age of 73 I’m gonna still fight, even if I have to fight in a wheelchair,” said Lee.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.