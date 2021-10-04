1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

(CNN) - Some American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their newborns and toddlers.

A diaper shortage is affecting about 33% of American households according to a report done by the National Diaper Bank Network.

Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence on the global supply chain likely played a factor in the rise of “diaper need” families.

The network defines “diaper need” as not having a sufficient amount of diapers to keep an infant properly clean and healthy.

The diaper shortage has also caused some companies to raise their prices, making it more difficult for some families financially.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.