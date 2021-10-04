Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Nichols resigns

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Nichols has resigned.

County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald says they’re taking some time before searching for a new chief. In the meantime, Deputy Chiefs Jeff Hurst and Greg Schacht are in command.

Fitzgerald says Nichols’ last day was Sept. 23. He says he’ll take leave before officially retiring Jan. 1.

Fitzgerald says the search for the new chief has not started.

“We are going to take some time to evaluate our fire and rescue operation and what we will be looking for in the next chief before advertising the position,” Fitzgerald said in an email.

Nichols started back in 2019.

