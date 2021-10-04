Advertisement

Chicano Boy Taco to open second location in Chesterfield

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chicano Boy Taco, a popular Mexican-American taqueria, will be opening a second location in Chesterfield.

The restaurant opened its first location in Staunton, Virginia back in 2015. It is known for handmade tacos and mission-style burritos.

The new restaurant will serve craft beers from Richmond breweries and features murals painted by Staunton artist Andrew Davis. Murals will show a desert landscape with colors, floral accents and human profiles.

Dine-in, carry-out, curbside service, online ordering and delivery through the app will be offered. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.

The grand opening will be on Oct. 5. It will include a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. The new location’s address is 2003 Huguenot Road in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

