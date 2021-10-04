Advertisement

Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz

On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West Virginia to help search for missing hiker Cassie Sheetz who disappeared seven months ago.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PENDELTON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - On Sunday, people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County, West Virginia to help search for missing hiker, Cassie Sheetz who disappeared seven months ago.

“Its been the longest seven months of my life, and it’s just like everyday feels something new. As a mom, I just don’t feel like she’s gone,” said Arlene Shelton, Cassie’s mother.

Sheetz was 24 years old when she went missing back in March, and her family is still looking for answers.

“I pray and hope that she’s not here and that she’s alive somewhere. That’s my hope, but not finding anything today or finding something today will at least bring closure to this mountain,” said Howard.

Spruce Knob is where Cassie was last seen, and on Sunday, several groups of people came out to help search the mountain, looking for anything police may have missed.

“We just hope for closure for her mother. We hope that everything works the right way and everything just helps to lead her to the location of her daughter,” said Toma Wallace, one of the people who came out to search.

Wallace was part of a search party that drove from Clarksburg, West Virginia. They said they made the trip to help a family in need.

“I have a 22-year-old daughter that’s about the same age as her. Just to give that family some kind of answers, I can’t imagine if that was my daughter I’d hope everybody would be out here helping me as well,” said Dennis Mazza, another member of the search party.

Arlene Shelton said she is grateful for everyone who came out to help her.

“It’s been amazing the support and you know, just the help from the community in itself has just been amazing. I mean, I’ve only lived here four and a half years. I’m not even from West Virginia,” she said.

There were no major discoveries during Sunday’s search.

