Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Second Home Learning Center

The nonprofit learning center operates before and after school, to give families an affordable option for childcare.
By Nina Baratti
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Second Home Learning Center is academically focused on giving kids a safe space to be cared for, before and after the school day.

“Childcare is at a critical limit right now,” says Leeanne Shepard, Assistant Director of Second Home. “Often, people who are working factory jobs or working jobs that have long hours are not able to access childcare that is quality, or is during the hours they have work.”

That’s where Second Home comes in. Since 2007, the nonprofit has served elementary and middle school students, through before and after school care programs.

“We make sure that children who would otherwise not have a place to go, have a place to go,” says Shepard.

For $35 a week, families with kids in kindergarten through 7th grade can be at ease, knowing their child is safe and continuing to learn and play outside of school.

“I’m really passionate about making sure that families who are marginalized, who are immigrants, who are not necessarily able to access the same resources that others are, have that ability,” says Shepard. “That’s what we do.”

Second Home sees about 75 kids a day. Like other nonprofits, monetary donations are always helpful to keep things running smoothly.

You can find more information at secondhomeva.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash and fire in Elkton
One person flown to UVA in Elkton crash
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on...
Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights

Latest News

Community Spotlight - October 4
Community Spotlight - October 4
The nonprofit provides free services to survivors of domestic violence.
Community Spotlight: First Step
Community Spotlight: First Step - clipped version
Community Spotlight: Roberta Webb Child Care Center and Preschool
Community Spotlight: Roberta Webb Child Care Center and Preschool