Community Spotlight: Second Home Learning Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Second Home Learning Center is academically focused on giving kids a safe space to be cared for, before and after the school day.

“Childcare is at a critical limit right now,” says Leeanne Shepard, Assistant Director of Second Home. “Often, people who are working factory jobs or working jobs that have long hours are not able to access childcare that is quality, or is during the hours they have work.”

That’s where Second Home comes in. Since 2007, the nonprofit has served elementary and middle school students, through before and after school care programs.

“We make sure that children who would otherwise not have a place to go, have a place to go,” says Shepard.

For $35 a week, families with kids in kindergarten through 7th grade can be at ease, knowing their child is safe and continuing to learn and play outside of school.

“I’m really passionate about making sure that families who are marginalized, who are immigrants, who are not necessarily able to access the same resources that others are, have that ability,” says Shepard. “That’s what we do.”

Second Home sees about 75 kids a day. Like other nonprofits, monetary donations are always helpful to keep things running smoothly.

You can find more information at secondhomeva.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.