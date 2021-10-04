Advertisement

Dwarf planet changes direction this week up in the sky

Ceres will switch direction up in the sky this week.
Ceres will switch direction up in the sky this week.(Stellarium)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WHSV) - As we arrive into the first full week of October, there are some neat things going on up in the sky including a dwarf planet that will change its direction.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 17 minutes of daylight. By Sunday October 3rd, sunrise will move from 7:14 am to 7:20 am and sunset will move from 6:53 pm to 6:42 pm. This will bring us down to 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight and up to 12 hours and 38 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Wednesday, October 6th, 7:51 pm6 min57°above WNWabove SE
Monday, October 4th, 7:49 pm5 min44°above NWabove E

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonWednesday, October 6th, 7:05 am
First Quarter MoonTuesday, October 12th, 11:25 pm
Full MoonWednesday, October 20th, 10:56 am
Third Quarter MoonThursday, October 28th, 4:05 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon is on Wednesday, October 20th and is known as the Hunter’s Moon. This is because hunting season begins and its easier to hunt for animals. Other names for this moon include Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon.

Other Interesting Events

Starting Monday, October 4th, a faint zodiacal light will appear for 30 minutes in the eastern sky before dawn on mornings without the Moon. Zodiacal light is best viewed in areas with low urban light pollution. This will be occurring until the Full Moon on October 20th. This is best viewed in the lower third of the sky near the star Regulus.

A faint light will appear in the eastern sky just before sunset starting Monday.
A faint light will appear in the eastern sky just before sunset starting Monday.(Stellarium)

On Friday, October 8th, the dwarf planet Ceres will switch from its eastward motion to a western motion. This will happen in the stars of central Taurus. Ceres will reverse its motion again in January 2022. In the late evening Ceres will be located low in the eastern sky several finger widths to the lower left of the star Aldebaran.

The dwarf planet will move from an eastward motion to a westward motion on Friday.
The dwarf planet will move from an eastward motion to a westward motion on Friday.(Stellarium)

After sunset on Saturday, October 9th, the very thin crescent moon will rise in the southwestern sky right above Venus. You will be able to see the Moon and Venus in the same view with binoculars. You can even the see the pair with the naked eye before sunset if your eyes are sharp. After sunset, the fainter claws of Scorpius will appear near the Moon and Venus.

Saturday, the young crescent moon will be just above Venus.
Saturday, the young crescent moon will be just above Venus.(Stellarium)

