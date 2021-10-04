EMU head soccer coach retiring after 31 years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 31 years with the Royals, Eastern Mennonite University head men’s soccer coach Roger Mast is retiring after the 2021 season.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity that I was given at a young age to coach the men’s soccer team. Soccer has been a mechanism for me to mentor and reach young men and that is why I do what I do,” Mast said.

Mast is the program’s longest-tenured and all-time winningest coach. His record includes over 250 wins and two conference championships. Mast is a two-time ODAC Coach of the Year as well as a Virginia State Coach of the Year.

Mast shared his thoughts heading into his final month as head coach.

“It’s really hard knowing I have a month left to coach these guys. I’m excited to give it all that I have in this final month... but it’s bittersweet,” he added.

The search for the next EMU head men’s soccer coach will begin shortly.

