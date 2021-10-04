Advertisement

EMU head soccer coach retiring after 31 years

Roger Mast
Roger Mast(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 31 years with the Royals, Eastern Mennonite University head men’s soccer coach Roger Mast is retiring after the 2021 season.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity that I was given at a young age to coach the men’s soccer team. Soccer has been a mechanism for me to mentor and reach young men and that is why I do what I do,” Mast said.

Mast is the program’s longest-tenured and all-time winningest coach. His record includes over 250 wins and two conference championships. Mast is a two-time ODAC Coach of the Year as well as a Virginia State Coach of the Year.

Mast shared his thoughts heading into his final month as head coach.

“It’s really hard knowing I have a month left to coach these guys. I’m excited to give it all that I have in this final month... but it’s bittersweet,” he added.

The search for the next EMU head men’s soccer coach will begin shortly.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash and fire in Elkton
One person flown to UVA in Elkton crash
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
Shots fired toward Augusta County home
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS

Latest News

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has become a leader for the James Madison defense.
Tucker-Dorsey key to JMU defense
Eilidh Thomson
Women in Sports: Eilidh Thomson
Women in Sports: Eilidh Thomson
JMU Field Hockey
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 3