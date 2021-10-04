Advertisement

Event held at Echo Lake Park in Henrico raises awareness for domestic violence

The community forum and walk raised awareness about the signs of domestic violence while...
The community forum and walk raised awareness about the signs of domestic violence while sharing the resources and support available to those who experience it.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Community members shared their support for victims of domestic violence today as part of an event called, ‘Steppin In Love’ at Echo Lake Park.

The community forum and walk raised awareness about the signs of domestic violence while sharing the resources and support available to those who experience it.

“When we see our neighbors are being hurt or when we know that there is an incident, domestic violence or abuse, we are now to start breaking that silence,” Helen Payne, of Daughters of Divine Power said.

This is the first year the event was held.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Car crash and fire in Elkton
One person flown to UVA in Elkton crash
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Businesses look forward to the return of Dayton Days Saturday
Businesses look forward to the return of Dayton Days Saturday
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st
There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on...
Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays