Harrisonburg woman creates Blessing Box

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

After seeing the need in the community, Emily Stemper-Layton of Harrisonburg decided to create a Blessing Box for anyone to take from.

The box is right outside her home and is filled with things like canned food items to toiletries and hygiene products. Stemper-Layton says she has contributed items and has taken donations from others in the community.

“A lot of times these children don’t have food at home, their parents don’t have the means to provide for them. So it was something that we came up with so if the children or anyone in the community if they were hungry or if they needed something that I may have, then they can just swing by anytime and grab what they needed,” said Stemper-Layton.

She says she is trying to replace the box with something better suited for winter weather and is asking for donations of any kind. The blessing box is on 355 W Water Street.

