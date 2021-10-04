HPD investigates commercial breaking and entering

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a commercial breaking and entering at Valley Equipment Company located at 230 Charles Street.

On October 3, 2021, officers responded to Valley Equipment Company for a commercial alarm at approximately 5:45 a.m., according to a press release.

After arriving, HPD says officers discovered that a window had been shattered to allow entry. The suspect, or suspects, were already gone before officers arrived. Multiple items were reported stolen by the business.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, HPD asks that you call Detective Diaz at 540-437-2703 or email her at pamela.diaz@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

