Mask mandate extended for Grant County Schools

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Grant County Schools Superintendent Mitch Webster announced Monday that they will be extending their universal mask mandate to all schools through the month of October.

This decision comes as the county continues to see high COVID-19 positivity rates and discusses options with health department officials, board of education members and various school employees.

Webster says this decision will be revisited at the end of the month, and hope they are able to lift the mandate based on what the data shows.

He adds they have been able to keep all schools open because of the current mask mandate and says he is doing everything in his power to prevent them from closing and students suffering learning loss as a result.

