Advertisement

Mask mandate extended for Grant County Schools

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Grant County Schools Superintendent Mitch Webster announced Monday that they will be extending their universal mask mandate to all schools through the month of October.

This decision comes as the county continues to see high COVID-19 positivity rates and discusses options with health department officials, board of education members and various school employees.

Webster says this decision will be revisited at the end of the month, and hope they are able to lift the mandate based on what the data shows.

He adds they have been able to keep all schools open because of the current mask mandate and says he is doing everything in his power to prevent them from closing and students suffering learning loss as a result.

Click here to read the official announcement.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash and fire in Elkton
One person flown to UVA in Elkton crash
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on...
Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,749 over the weekend
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
Justices back at Supreme Court for new term
community spotlight
Community Spotlight: Second Home Learning Center
Harrisonburg woman creates Blessing Box
Harrisonburg woman creates Blessing Box