Massanutten Regional Library offers mental health resources for kids

Massanutten Regional Library
Massanutten Regional Library(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Between the pandemic and distance learning, many kids ages 5-12 have struggled with their mental health over the past year and a half.

At the Massanutten Regional Library, there are resources to help kids cope and heal with this uncertain time. Youth Services Coordinator Denise Munro shared the value of children’s books that discuss mental health.

“To have that person you can look up to, whether it’s a human or a character in a book, sharing what they are going through... is to know that you are not alone,” Munro said.

The local library has seen an increase in children’s titles discussing mental and emotional health which share lessons that can be applied to people of all ages.

“We’ve always taught little messages in our books. There’s always something for the adults as well,” Munro added.

As kids return to school this fall, a library card is a valuable mental health resource for young students in the Valley and beyond. Local residents can sign up for free library cards here.

