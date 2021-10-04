Multiple rounds of showers and storms this week

MONDAY: Starting the day cloudy with an isolated shower or two around the area. Then, cloud cover will start to decrease around midday with peeks of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon, generally moving southwest to northeast. Not a washout, so not everyone will see a storm today. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures in the 70s for the evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms early, becoming more isolated late. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and mild with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A slow moving upper level low pressure will pass near our area today. Mostly cloudy early with a few peeks of sunshine. Then, clouds on the increase for the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing once again by the afternoon and continuing into the evening. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. With airflow turning to be more out of the southeast today, storms will be moving from southeast to northwest.

Temperatures in the 70s for the evening with a few showers and thunderstorms continuing overnight. Not everyone will see a storm tonight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: With the second upper level disturbance hanging to our west, we’ll keep the clouds around again today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off. Staying cloudy all day, keeping temperatures on the mild side. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we will continue to have scattered showers in the area with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: We will continue to keep clouds around today with low pressure to our west. Waves of showers for today. While it won’t be raining all day, we will see those scattered showers around all day. Mild today with highs in the lower 70s and staying cloudy. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: This stubborn upper-level low will continue to churn to our west, bringing more waves of scattered showers to the area today. Cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, a few showers lingering with lows in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots still near 60.

SATURDAY: We’ll be tracking the potential for a disturbance off the coast riding up close to the region today. That, combined with the upper level low to our west finally moving through the region will trigger more scattered showers through the day. Mild once again with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s to near 60.

