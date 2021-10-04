Oil spills off the coast of Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Ca. (KABC) - A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California forced Huntington Beach and activities scheduled to take place in the region to shut down this weekend

A leak from an offshore oil production facility leaked 3,000 barrels of oil, which is about 126,000 gallons, on Saturday, said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr.

Oil slicks are seen on the water off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, in the wake of a major oil spill that has canceled several activities and is affecting wildlife. https://t.co/bcue7C890S pic.twitter.com/8l2xX154yZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the spill around 9 am Saturday, Carr said. By early Sunday morning, the oil had reached the shore. It had entered the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trial, fanning out over an area of about 5.8 nautical miles, the city of Huntington Beach announced in a press release Sunday morning.

The size of the spill “demanded prompt and aggressive action,” officials said.

Skimming equipment and booms have been deployed to prevent the oil from flowing into the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and Huntington Beach Wetlands, according to the city. It was not immediately clear what caused the spill.

The final day of the Pacific Airshow was cancelled in order to facilitate cleanup operations, city officials announced Sunday morning. In addition, residents were advised not to swim, surf or exercise near the beach due to the potential health hazards, such as toxic fumes.

The oil spill is already affecting wildlife, with dead birds and fish already washing up on the beaches, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley tweeted.

Tonight I joined local and state officials to update the community on the oil spill hitting Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.



All agencies, including environmental and wildlife, are working together to mitigate the damage and reduce the impact to our beautiful coast. pic.twitter.com/Y8w2ebQsJs — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) October 3, 2021

