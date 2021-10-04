Advertisement

Powerball reaches $670 million; drawing Monday

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $670 million. The jackpot rolled over again after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $670 million.

The jackpot rolled over again after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball has been rolling over for months, with the jackpot last hit in June.

If someone wins Monday night, they can take home a lump sum of $475 million.

Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 payments over 29 years.

The odds of winning are long, one in 292.2 million, according to the Associated Press.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

