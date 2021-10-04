RHSPCA kicks off Empty the Shelters event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA kicked off its Empty the Shelters event Monday, providing an opportunity for the community to adopt pets at lower costs.

For the next week, the adoption fee for cats and kittens will be just $25 , compared to the usual fees of $50 and $100. The fee for small animals, like rabbits and guinea pigs, will be $10.

The SPCA hopes the event, in partnership with the Bissel Pet Foundation, will help it address overcrowding at the shelter.

“We are still very full of animals we have over 300 animals in our care right now, that’s almost 200 in foster homes and almost 150 here at the shelter and it’s mostly strays,” said Tiffany Corbin, marketing and fundraising director for the RHSPCA.

Corbin says the event has led to many animals finding their forever homes in the past, and hopes this week is no different.

“We always see so many more adoptions during our adoption events which we are so happy to see so many more animals going to loving homes, this will be our fifth Empty the Shelters event that we are partnering with the Bissel Pet Foundation on and so far we’ve had 150 adoptions through these events,” she said.

There are 32 cats and kittens that will be up for adoption this week.

October is also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and the SPCA is holding ‘Dogtober’ throughout the month. Select dogs will be available for a $25 adoption fee.

You can look at the shelter’s current animals up for adoption here.

