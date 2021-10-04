Advertisement

Shots fired toward Augusta County home

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting and left at a high rate of speed.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Nobody was hurt after somebody shot into an occupied home in Augusta County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home along the 100 block of Briarwood Circle where they found evidence of a shooting around 8:15 a.m.

In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting and left at a high rate of speed.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation is ongoing but it appears to be an isolated incident targeting the house specifically. Smith said there is no threat to the community.

Anybody with information should contact Lt. Cason at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office by calling 540-245-5333. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash and fire in Elkton
One person flown to UVA in Elkton crash
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
There were more than 600 ‘Rally for Abortion Justice’ events going on across the country on...
Women’s rights rally held in Staunton Saturday
Fall foliage, Highland County Virginia. (not current)
Foliage Report- October 1st

Latest News

Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared
In an email from the school principal, he said two students were sexually assaulted while...
Two students reportedly sexually assaulted at Douglas S. Freeman High School
Noon Weather Forecast 10/4/2021
Noon Weather Forecast 10/4/2021
According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create...
Virginia DMV offers walk-in service on alternating days, starting Tuesday