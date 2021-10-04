Shower coverage increases through the week

MONDAY: A pleasant and warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening. Coverage will not be widespread. Gusty winds in any storm. Outside of any storms it will be warm and pleasant. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and mild. Overnight lows in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. Arounds 60 and into the low 60s for the Valley. Areas of fog overnight and into early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Areas of fog early. Then partly cloudy for much of the day. A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. The day will not be a washout. In fact most of the day will be dry. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. In the mid to late afternoon there will be a few isolated showers or a storm but not widespread.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage heading into the evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm and these will be more scattered in nature. This should continue through most of the night. Temperatures will stay fairly mild and in the low 70s for the evening.

Cloudy and mild overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog.

WEDNESDAY: Generally staying cloudy today and we may have a few breaks in the clouds at times, While it won’t be raining the entire day, expect more on and off scattered showers across the area for the entire day. It will not be raining all day, but we will see a few waves of activity with several breaks in the action. Cloudy and mild for the day with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Dropping into the 60s with rain. Low visibility at times.

Overnight, on and off scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s with low visibility and areas of fog.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild in the morning with a few showers around. Temperatures slowly rising in the 60s early. On and off showers but potentially not as active as Wednesday. Again, it won’t be raining all day but there will be some on and off showers. Another mild day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Dropping into the 60s with rain. For the night, cloudy and a few lingering showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s with fog.

FRIDAY: This stubborn upper-level low will continue to track closer to the area, bringing more waves of scattered showers to the area today. Cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, a few showers with lows in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots still near 60.

SATURDAY: We’ll be tracking the potential for a disturbance off the coast riding up close to the region today. That, combined with the upper level low to our west finally moving through the region will trigger more scattered showers through the day. Mild once again with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll be watching for a potential area of low pressure developing off the coast, which could bring more showers to the area today. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. For now, staying mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

