The University of Virginia launches new telehealth option for students

UVA Student Health and Wellness Center
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mental health services are expanding at the University of Virginia.

UVA is partnering with a telehealth firm called TimelyCare to provide students with more appointment availabilities.

Every student will get access to 12 individual telehealth appointments per school year.

Those at student health say they hope this will make it easier for students to get in for appointments, and receive they help they need.

“Prior to the pandemic, I think we were all a little skeptical of telehealth not knowing if it was as effective as we figured out it was, after we had provided it ourselves,” UVA Director of Counseling and Psychological Services Dr. Nicole Ruzek said. “So definitely we were sold that this could be something that could really be an asset to students.”

The new program rolls out Monday, when students will be able to make appointments on their TimelyCare app.

