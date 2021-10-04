Advertisement

VSP investigates 2-vehicle crash in Elkton

Virginia State Police will be patrolling the roads this weekend, looking especially for people...
Virginia State Police will be patrolling the roads this weekend, looking especially for people speeding, driving drunk, and not wearing their seat belts.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday, October 1, at 5:15 p.m. along Route 602 (Eastpoint Rd) at Route 940 (Greenwood Rd).

VSP says a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north on Route 602 when it swerved to avoid stopped northbound traffic and collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. The Dodge and Chevrolet then caught fire.

The driver of the Dodge, Liam R. Harrington, 25, of Blairsville, GA, was uninjured in the crash. Harrington was wearing a seatbelt, VSP says.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old male, of Shenandoah, VA, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt, VSP says.

Harington was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash and fire in Elkton
One person flown to UVA in Elkton crash
On Sunday people from all over the area came out to Spruce Knob in Pendleton County West...
Community members come together to search for Cassie Sheetz
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS

Latest News

Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
HPD investigates commercial breaking and entering
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
Justices back at Supreme Court for new term
In a press release, the agency reported a black Mercedes was seen in the area of the shooting...
Shots fired toward Augusta County home
Route 11 road sign
Vehicle crash near Rt. 11 cleared