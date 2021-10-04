VSP investigates 2-vehicle crash in Elkton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday, October 1, at 5:15 p.m. along Route 602 (Eastpoint Rd) at Route 940 (Greenwood Rd).

VSP says a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north on Route 602 when it swerved to avoid stopped northbound traffic and collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. The Dodge and Chevrolet then caught fire.

The driver of the Dodge, Liam R. Harrington, 25, of Blairsville, GA, was uninjured in the crash. Harrington was wearing a seatbelt, VSP says.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old male, of Shenandoah, VA, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt, VSP says.

Harington was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.