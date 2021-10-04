VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

ALBEAMRLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Albemarle County.

VSP says it responded to the scene along Interstate 64 East, near mile-marker 113, around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, October 2. A 1998 Kawasaki ZG1200 motorcycle had lost control and struck the guardrail.

The driver, 57-year-old Robert B. Waldram Jr. of Williamsburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

