Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing person

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says that on October 5, 2021, deputies received a report regarding a county resident, James Thomas Kemal Sumner, who was reported missing by a family member. Sumner was last seen October 4, 2021.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the 22-year-old. Officials say he is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 175 lbs.

Sumner left the Mount Sidney area in a 2007 Toyota Camry, dark blue in color. The registration of the vehicle is UYZ-8858.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

